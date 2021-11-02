CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

One sent to hospital following ‘flash fire’ at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

McALESTER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – McAlester Army Ammunition Plant authorities say one person was sent to the hospital with burns Tuesday afternoon following a fire inside.

Officials say the fire started in the production area and was quickly put out by the fire suppression system in the building.

Crews on scene of deadly industrial accident after worker falls into silo

One employee was sent to the McAlester Regional Hospital for burns. The other nine employees in the area were assessed at the site and did not require hospitalization.

The situation was handled by the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant fire department.

No other information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

