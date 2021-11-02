CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minors charged after homeless woman injured in airsoft gun attack

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said two minors were charged after a homeless woman was seriously injured in a airsoft gun attack.

We previously reported a woman was sitting outside the Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 19 when she was shot multiple times in the face with an airsoft gun.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Officers recovered 50 pellet rounds from the side of the building.

Surveillance video released in airsoft gun attack on homeless Asheville woman

Police charged two minors with assault inflicting serious injury.

This incident has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

