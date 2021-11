Parties involved in making necessary repairs to the Greenbelt Place Apartments say work is on track to be completed within 30 days. Apartment representatives met this week with city officials, about three weeks after the complex failed a nuisance inspection, according to a release sent to media. All improvements are expected to be made by the end of November, but supply chain bottlenecks could add time to the project.

