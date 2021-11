Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that makes it easier for Iowans to get medical and religious exemptions to workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The bill passed overwhelmingly during a special legislative session with a tally of 68 to 27 in the House and 45 to 4 in the Senate. District 39 State Senator Kevin Kinney (D) did not oppose the bill, “I voted in support of that bill for the simple fact that if someone truly has got a medical or religious exemption that they would have the right to receive unemployment benefits.”

