Insurance Company Apps Are the Fastest Way to Get a Claim Processed, New Study Says

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith your phone already cluttered with apps, do you really need one from your insurance company? You just might, given growing evidence of how useful these tools are. You won’t use an Insurance app as often as many on your phone’s desktop, but they’re invaluable if and when disaster strikes. They...

The Associated Press

Auto Insurance Claim Satisfaction Rises on Combination of Soaring Vehicle Values and Growth of Straight-Through-Processing Claims Management, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021-- The nationwide surge in used vehicle prices has given an unexpected boost to auto insurance customers who experience a total loss—their vehicles might be worth more than they thought. This phenomenon of higher replacement values, combined with advancements in straight-through-processing (STP), has driven customer satisfaction with auto insurance claims to a record high in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study,℠ released today. Despite these gains, however, the industry is facing new challenges with increased vehicle complexity thanks to the growth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are contributing to rising severity cost.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

How to get cheaper car insurance in six easy ways

Motorists can now access cheaper cover after insurers dropped prices to lure in new customers. From next year, providers will be banned from offering cheaper deals to new customers. Research firm Consumer Intelligence said some brands were looking to sell as many new policies on the cheap as possible before the ban comes in.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

Auto Lenders May Offer High Rates Based on ‘What They Think They Can Get Away With’, New Study Says

A great job and a strong credit score should qualify you for the best terms on a car loan. But if you are not careful, you still could end up paying far more than you need to. According to two new studies from Consumer Reports magazine and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), what you pay to finance your car might not depend as much on your finances as you might hope. Both studies found rates for auto financing range widely, even for those who qualify as less risky customers.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is in the business of helping families, friends and neighbors protect their loved ones by providing expert advice, quality life and annuity products, and excellent customer service. Our overarching vision embodies who we are as a company, and we are deeply committed to enhancing the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate.
BUSINESS
KXLY

8 Best Car Insurance Companies of November 2021

Choosing the best car insurance company can be a daunting task because of the many factors that affect car insurance premiums. Minimum car insurance coverage requirements also vary by state, which makes selecting the right level of coverage even more confusing. Our picks for the best car insurance companies can...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Get This Bill From Your Insurance Company, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

In the fall of each year, millions of U.S. residents sign up for health insurance plans, whether they're renewing their existing employer-based coverage or enrolling in a new plan through the healthcare marketplace. While the process of getting coverage for you and your loved ones is often complex enough as it is, this year, signing up in time may be the least of your worries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Insightful Insurance Industry Apps

Guidewire, a company that offers innovative products to service the insurance industry, has launched a forward-thinking insurance platform that is designed to help insurance establishments and professionals leverage the power of big data, analytics and real-time insights in order to make prudent and profitable decisions and policies. The 'Guidewire Live'...
MARKETS
Robb Report

Everything You Need to Know About No-Exam Life Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Be honest: You’re not wild about all the poking and prodding during a medical exam for a life insurance policy. Fortunately, more and more life insurance companies are ditching their requirements for a medical exam and offering coverage without it. This is known as no-exam life insurance. Instead of an exam, a life insurance company will often rely on other medical and personal information that it can gather about you. No-exam life insurance is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Nascent tech startups may have a reputation for quick gains, but the numbers tell a different story. On Fortune‘s annual ranking of the world’s top growers in revenues, profits, and stock returns, the financial sector took the lead for the second consecutive year. It now makes up one-third of the companies on the list, which include banks, trading shops, and lenders. Tech, on the other hand, clocked in with only 19 winners. Among them, Facebook ​fell to No. 90 (from No. 52 in 2020), although it appeared on the Fastest-Growing Companies list for its seventh consecutive year. Meanwhile, the average age of the companies on the list has crept up again, to 45 from 40 in 2020. This year’s group outperformed the broader stock market, delivering a 33% average return to shareholders over the past three years, compared to 19% for the S&P 500 as a whole. Click below or at right to explore the list, now in its 35th year.
BUSINESS
KXLY

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Embrace Pet Insurance can be an excellent option for coverage against accidents and illnesses. It’s one of our picks for the best pet insurance companies. While Embrace only covers dogs and cats, it stands out from most other insurers by offering insurance for pets over 10 and a diminishing deductible for healthy pets.
PETS
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX

