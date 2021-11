What did I just watch?! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Vitesse Arnheim in the Europa Conference League in what was the first match in charge for new Spurs head coach Antonio Conte... and somehow that became the least interesting thing about this match. These two sides between them scored five goals in the opening 40 minutes! There were three red cards including one by the Vitesse keeper! At one point Conte made a triple substitution! There was a pitch invader! HARRY WINKS MADE TWO LUNG-BUSTING FORWARD RUNS! And Spurs held on for a 3-2 win in one of the most insane (and fun!) games I’ve seen since Mauricio Pochettino prowled the sidelines.

