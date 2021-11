The season hasn't opened quite as smoothly as either the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers have hoped. Brooklyn, playing without Kyrie Irving, was blown out of its opening night tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks before needing a comeback to topple the 76ers Friday. Philadelphia was on the receiving end of that loss and had Ben Simmons played, that might have been an avoidable fate. The two teams share similar hindrances at the moment. Brooklyn is playing without Irving due to his reluctance to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Philadelphia is without Simmons due to an offseason-long trade saga. At this time, he is reportedly not mentally ready to return to the team.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO