VOTE 2021: Darien voters to pick new first selectman

Voters will decide tonight who their new selectman will be in Darien.

Jayme Stevenson announced this summer she would not be seeking a sixth term – paving the way for either Republican Monica McNally or Democrat Tara Ochman to take the seat.

Monica McNally and her campaign team will be watching the results at The Goose American Bistro & Bar.

McNally was a member of the local Representative Town Meeting until she was elevated to selectman earlier this year to fill a vacancy. Shortly after that, the local Republican Party nominated her for first selectman.

Her opponent, Tara Ochman, currently serves as chair of the Darien School Board.

Both women are touting different approaches to addressing local flooding concerns and keeping local property taxes low as interest rates climb.

Ochman was at Darien Town Hall and the Noroton Fire House on Tuesday.