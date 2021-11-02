Election officials: Steady stream of voters but noticeably quieter than previous years

Polls are still open for a few more hours in the Hudson Valley.

News 12 was at the polling site at Lincoln High School in Yonkers, one of the bigger sites in Westchester.

Elections officials there say there was a steady stream of voters throughout the day, but add that it was still noticeably quieter than previous elections.

That low turnout is expected after just 23,000 people took part in early voting ahead of Election Day, compared to 150,000 during that same time last year.

Some of the big races this year include:

Democrat George Latimer is looking to defend his spot as Westchester County executive against Republican Christine Sculti.

It's the same in Rockland where Republican Ed Day is seeking his third term against Democrat L'Tanya Watkins.

Democratic Deputy Mayor of Peekskill Vivian McKenzie squares off against political newcomer Republican candidate Emiliano Perez.

There will be a new council president in Yonkers - between two first-time candidates, Democrat Lakisha Collins-Bellamy and Republican Ron Matten.