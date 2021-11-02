CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it...

Richmond.com

Economic Impact: Holiday retail sales expected to rise by all-time record, but supply chain shortages could dampen sales

With the holiday shopping season just kicking off, some observers believe supply chain shortages could dampen sales. But if the forecasts from the National Retail Federation and global financial services firm Deloitte are correct, retailers will be celebrating during this important time of the year as holiday sales represent about 20% of the industry’s total sales.
RETAIL
dallassun.com

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record highs. "Although the data bodes well for the recovery in the U.S., the rise in earnings year on year of 4.9% does highlight worries about wage inflation," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Why Shareholders Are Pressuring Macy’s to Lean Into Its Digital Business

Shareholders at Macy’s Inc. want the retailer to lean into digital capabilities. NuOrion Advisors, LLC sent an open letter to the Macy’s board chairman today asking for the formation of a “Digital Special Committee” to oversee specific proposals for its digital business. In the letter, shareholders said they want Macy’s to pursue investments from private equity firms for Macys.com and allow shoppers to use cryptocurrency to make payments. “We believe that Macy’s has the digital footprint and landmark stores needed to be a World-Class New Age retailer,” read the letter, which also asks Macy’s to form partnerships with EV Car manufacturing and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

WW stock falls after Q3 sales miss targets, membership slows

Shares of WW International Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and said that member recruitment slowed down. WW said it earned $46.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the prior-year period. Revenue fell to $293 million from $321 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 73 cents n sales of $314 million. The company said it ended the quarter with 4.5 million subscribers. WW guided for full-year fiscal 2021 revenue "modestly above" $1.2 billion, and GAAP EPS in the range between 80 cents and 90 cents. "In an environment that was difficult to predict, member recruitment slowed more than we had anticipated during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Amy O'Keefe said in a statement. Shares of WW ended the regular trading day down 2.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock surges after $4 billion buyout deal, including debt

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. shot up 10.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the New Jersey-based real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant industrial properties announced an agreement to be bought out in a cash deal valued at $4.0 billion, including debt, by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Under terms of the deal, Monmouth shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each Monmouth share they own, an 11.3% premium to Thursday's stock closing price of $18.86, and representing a market capitalization of about $2.06 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Monmouth's stock has gained 8.9% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.6%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Euro zone retail sales record surprise fall on weak Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales recorded an unexpected drop in September as Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, underperformed and non-food sales were also weak, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the euro, fell 0.3% month-on-month in...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Australia retail sales rose 1.3% mom in Sep, down a record -4.4% qoq in Q3

Australia retail sales rose 1.3% mom, 1.7% yoy in September. For the quarter, sales dropped a record -4.4% qoq. Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Statistics said: “The Delta outbreak from late June led to protracted lockdowns in many mainland jurisdictions, with the restrictions causing many retailers to close their physical stores throughout the September quarter. This resulted in the largest quarterly fall in national sales volumes ever recorded.”
RETAIL
invezz.com

Where to buy Bed bath & beyond stock (BBBY): it is soaring after an in-store retail partnership with Kroger

Bed bath & beyond stock is up +1.47 (9.62%) today. It is currently trading at $ 16.75. Here is a brief guide on where you can buy Bed bath & beyond stock. Bed bath & beyond stock (NASDAQ: BBBY) is on the rise following an in-store retail partnership with Kroger. The BBBY stock saw a 106% surge in the extended session on Tuesday after the retailer announced the partnership.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

