Carafano: Just discussing $450K payment to illegal immigrant families is 'huge incentive’

Heritage Foundation’s Jim Carafano joined the Annie Frey Show to share his thoughts on how the Biden Administration plans on giving $450,000 to immigrant families. Carafano adamantly disagrees with the idea of incentivizing illegal immigrant families to cross the southern border.

“Any adult that shows up to the border with a child should be prosecuted for child endangerment,” said Carafano.

Carafano also spoke about how the current administration's unwillingness to enforce the southern border would have an impact on the 2024 election. He believes that the American people will expect the next president to deport this flood of illegal immigrants. Listen to the full interview above.