Carafano: Just discussing $450K payment to illegal immigrant families is 'huge incentive’

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
 10 days ago

Heritage Foundation’s Jim Carafano joined the Annie Frey Show to share his thoughts on how the Biden Administration plans on giving $450,000 to immigrant families. Carafano adamantly disagrees with the idea of incentivizing illegal immigrant families to cross the southern border.

“Any adult that shows up to the border with a child should be prosecuted for child endangerment,” said Carafano.

Carafano also spoke about how the current administration's unwillingness to enforce the southern border would have an impact on the 2024 election. He believes that the American people will expect the next president to deport this flood of illegal immigrants. Listen to the full interview above.

Comments / 85

Mike Kline
8d ago

I AM AN AMERICAN CITIZEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why not give 450,000 dollars to me to expand my ranch? Or to the American family that lost there home due to covid, or just hard times. Where does the government get off using our tax dollars to support ILLEGALS!!!?

Reply(5)
75
J. D. L
8d ago

Biden claims he knows nothing about this. The ACLU says Biden & the administration knows all about this payment to illegals.. The W H is scrambling to correct Bidens lies.

Reply(7)
65
Peter Isherwood
8d ago

huge incentive to what? Illegal immigration? The border is already wide open.....and the government isn't following its own immigration laws.... what more incentive is needed?

Reply(2)
49
