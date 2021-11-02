Eagles won't trade DL Fletcher Cox

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles did not find a suitable trade involving Fletcher Cox before today’s deadline (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). However, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Birds were aggressively trying to deal Cox, according to two NFL sources who spoke with Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer (on Twitter).

Trading Cox would have left the Eagles with an enormous cap hit, thanks to his six-year, $103M contract. Cox still has another full year to go on his contract, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll play that out in Philadelphia. Keeping the defensive lineman under his current pact would result in a $23.8M cap hit for 2022.

Cox has mostly lived up to his contract, but this is standard operating procedure for aging vets in the NFL. Even after collecting six straight Pro Bowls, the Eagles didn’t want to keep Cox through the end of the year.

“FOREVER PHILLY!!!!!,” Cox tweeted on Tuesday.

Forever might be an overstatement, but Cox will at least stay with the flock for the rest of this campaign. Cox, 31 in December, has started in all eight of his games this year while tallying one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown, 12 tackles, and one sack to bring his career total to 55.5. He’ll make his next start on Sunday when the Eagles face the Chargers out west.