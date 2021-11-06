CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Aurora

 22 hours ago

Reinvent Technology Partners Y ("RTPY") (NASDAQ: RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a "venture capital at scale" approach to investing, announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today,...

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU) (NASDAQ: AEAE) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 20,000,000 units at $10. The Company intends to use the net...
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (INDB) and Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Report Receipt of All Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) ("Independent"), parent of Rockland Trust Company, and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBSB) ("Meridian"), parent of East Boston Savings Bank, jointly reported the following in connection with Independent's proposed acquisition of Meridian:
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
StreetInsider.com

AGBA Acquisition (AGBAU) Announces Merger with TAG Companies

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA, AGBAU, AGBAW, AGBAR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered into a business combination agreement with TAG Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands diversified financial holding company, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TAG International Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company engaged in business-to-business services, TAG Asset Partners Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of B2B, OnePlatform International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of B2BSub, OnePlatform Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-headquartered company that engages in business-to-business services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and TAG Asia Capital Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company which engages in the financial technology sector through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. As part of the transaction, OPH will first become a subsidiary of B2B through a merger with HKSub, following which AGBA will form two wholly-owned subsidiaries which will merge with B2B and Fintech, respectively, with B2B and Fintech as the surviving entities.
StreetInsider.com

Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) Provides Updates on Proposed Merger with FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS), the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank"), and FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) ("FVCB"), the parent company of FVCbank, jointly announced today an update to their previously announced business combination.
StreetInsider.com

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI), 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Announce Receipt of FDIC and New Jersey Approvals in Connection with Proposed Merger

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LBAI), the parent company of Lakeland Bank, and 1st Constitution Bancorp ("1st Constitution") (NASDAQ: FCCY), the parent company of 1st Constitution Bank, announced today the receipt of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance approval in connection with the proposed merger of 1st Constitution with and into Lakeland.
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Medtech M&A: The industry’s biggest mergers and acquisitions of 2021

The two companies entered into a definitive agreement for Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) to buy PPD (NSDQ:PPD) at a price of $47.50 per share, totaling $17.4 billion, plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt. That represented a premium of approximately 24% to the unaffected closing price of PPD’s common stock as of Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the last day of trading before the announced merger.
StreetInsider.com

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Envigo

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that, at a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, Inotiv shareholders approved, among other matters, an increase in the Company's authorized shares and the issuance of Inotiv common shares to the stockholders and option holders of Envigo RMS Holding Corp. ("Envigo") in connection with the acquisition of Envigo by merger of Envigo with a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Approval of these matters by the Inotiv shareholders was a condition to the closing of the acquisition.
Frontiersman

Gage Growth Reminds Shareholders to Vote to Approve the Proposed Transaction with TerrAscend and Provides Additional Disclosure

The Disinterested Members of the Board of Directors of Gage Growth Unanimously Recommend Shareholders Vote "For" the Arrangement. DETROIT and TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today reminds the shareholders (the "Company Shareholders") of Gage to cause their subordinate voting shares ("Company Subordinate Voting Shares") and super voting shares to be voted in connection with the upcoming special meeting of Company Shareholders (the "Meeting") on November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be held via live webcast at http://web.lumiagm.com/252578815. The deadline for Company Shareholders to vote by proxy is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 9, 2021.
Benzinga

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. Reared on science-fiction classics such as Star Wars or TV dramas like Knight Rider, older millennials have long been fascinated with the concept of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and machinery. However, semiconductor technology at the time was extremely limited, reducing such groundbreaking concepts to mere fantasies.
StreetInsider.com

Motion Acquisition Corp (MOTN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company, and its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Markets Insider

FIGS is the latest public company to let retail investors weigh in on its earnings call. Here is the top question voted on by other shareholders.

FIGS is tapping into the growing power of retail investors by letting them ask questions on its upcoming earnings call. The company is crowdsourcing questions from investors and will answer the most popular ones. Shares of the healthcare apparel brand jumped as much as 18% in Wednesday trades.
freightwaves.com

SPAC shareholders approve public debut for self-driving startup Aurora Innovation

Editor’s Note: Updates with SPAC redemptions lowering payout to Aurora and adds details on board elections and change of incorporation. Shareholders in special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners Y on Tuesday approved a business combination with self-driving startup Aurora Innovation that expects to see Aurora trading on the Nasdaq as soon as Thursday.
StreetInsider.com

Switchback II Corp (SWBK) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Bird Rides

Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK) announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the business combination (approximately 98% voted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

QAD Inc. (QADB) Shareholders Approve Takeover by Thoma Bravo

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (FORE) and P3 Health File Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FORE) ("Foresight") and P3 Health Partners ("P3"), a patient centered and physician led population health management company, announced that on October 28, 2021, Foresight filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with P3. Foresight also announced that a special meeting of its stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on November 18, 2021, in connection with the Business Combination (the "Special Meeting"). The Proxy Statement is being mailed to Foresight's stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (MCAD) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Better Therapeutics Inc

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD) (the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
