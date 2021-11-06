Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Aurora

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA, AGBAU, AGBAW, AGBAR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered into a business combination agreement with TAG Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands diversified financial holding company, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TAG International Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company engaged in business-to-business services, TAG Asset Partners Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of B2B, OnePlatform International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of B2BSub, OnePlatform Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-headquartered company that engages in business-to-business services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and TAG Asia Capital Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company which engages in the financial technology sector through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. As part of the transaction, OPH will first become a subsidiary of B2B through a merger with HKSub, following which AGBA will form two wholly-owned subsidiaries which will merge with B2B and Fintech, respectively, with B2B and Fintech as the surviving entities.

