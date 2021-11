BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is teaming up with Intermountain Gas Company, the Idaho Steelheads and Baird's Dry Cleaners to keep kids warm this season. There are two ways you can help. First, you can drop off coats at any of the four Baird's Boise locations or at the Idaho Steelheads ticket office. For each coat donated you will receive one ticket for the Intermountain Gas sponsored Steelhead’s Hockey Game Nov. 27 (while supplies last).

