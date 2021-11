Some Dallas-Fort Worth workers are earning the big bucks; most of us have some work to do to get there. From 2015 to 2020, DFW saw a 60 percent rise in six-figure jobs, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords. DFW ranks 26th among major U.S. metros for the percentage increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO