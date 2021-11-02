CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City: Local Texas Gas Service customers to only pay proportionate share of 2021 Winter Storm Impacts

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0tCZ_0ckZquYe00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso announced Tuesday afternoon that natural gas customers in the Borderland won’t have to bear as much of the cost incurred by the utility during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

According to a release regarding the settlement between Texas Gas Service (TGS) and the City of El Paso, the average household will pay a surcharge of approximately $5.22 per month over an estimated 3-year period, or a total of $188 for extraordinary costs incurred by TGS for its West Texas service area due to the February freeze.

Originally, TGS sought to group El Paso with other communities across Texas to recover extraordinary costs associated with Winter Storm Uri through a uniform surcharge rate.

Under the original proposal, an average El Paso household would have paid $4.33 per month over a 10-year period, or a total of $520 for extraordinary costs due to Winter Storm Uri.

City officials share that the originally proposed surcharge rate did not consider the varying impact of the storm across the state, particularly with respect to western Texas where the storm was relatively less severe and therefore should only be responsible for covering the proportionate share of extraordinary costs incurred due to the weather.

At the direction of City Council, the City of El Paso intervened in the proceedings to represent the interests of the City and residents. As an intervenor, the City filed testimony asserting that El Paso-based customers were effectively subsidizing costs incurred by gas utilities in other parts of Texas more severely impacted by Winter Storm Uri.

In addition to securing separate recovery for El Paso to ensure area residents pay only their proportionate share of costs; under the settlement, gas utilities agreed to lower their securitization request. Through its intervention and advocacy, the City of El Paso was able to obtain a cost savings of $196 million for TGS’s West Texas customers.

City of el paso

The settlement is subject to final approval by the Railroad Commission of Texas at its Wednesday, November 10 meeting.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Sudden Impact: How traffic, holiday shopping, and gas prices could change as the international bridges reopen Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time since March 2020, the international bridges will reopen to travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and crossing for non-essential purposes this coming Monday; just scant days away from the start of the holiday season. UTEP Economics Professor Tom Fullerton says in over the 19-month period […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local pecan farm not affected by projected labor shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest season for pecan farmers is approaching: harvest season. Nothing is really different about this year except – according to the El Paso county extension agent in agriculture – there will be a significant shortage in workers. “The reality is that people are just not gonna work for lower […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Texas Gas offers energy assistance program for customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with Texas Gas Service announced a new fund – administered by Project BRAVO – aimed at helping customers pay their utility bills. “The funding can pay more than just your natural gas bill, and it’s is not a loan, rather money dedicated for utility assistance,” said Elizabeth […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
KTSM

El Paso ISD to host Immunize El Paso vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As FDA gave approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children this week, officials with Immunize El Paso announced a partnership with the El Paso Independent School District to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting all eligible children enrolled in the District. Immunize El Paso and local school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrants pelt Mexico’s National Guard with rocks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrants that are part of a caravan marching towards the United States pelted officers of Mexico’s National Guard with a hail of rocks, injuring at least one guardsman. The guards, who attempted to detain some of the migrants, were pelted with rocks by a small group of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Recovery Fund to help 245 families with $600K investment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday morning, officials with the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with El Paso County, EPISO/Border Interfaith and UpTogether (formerly the Family Independence Initiative) announced that they are working with families in El Paso County that were financially impacted by COVID-19 through a new recovery fund. Foundation officials […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Gas Service#West Texas#Service Area#Tgs#Winter Storm Uri#City Council
KTSM

Biden announces vaccine requirements for 100 million workers; El Pasoans react

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Back in September, president Biden announced he would be taking steps to get more Americans vaccinated and turn the tide in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the administration announced two different vaccine rules covering more than 100 million workers. The first rule, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, covers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Governor Greg Abbott using new material to build border wall in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Texas is taking matters into it’s own hands by building it’s own wall at the U.S – Mexico border. The Governor said he is making the move in an effort to stop caravans and anyone else who is thinking about illegally crossing the border. […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Border Report

Border merchants gear up for return of Mexican shoppers on Nov. 8

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border merchants are preparing for the return of Mexican shoppers by stocking up on goods and making their shops visually attractive for post-Nov. 8 crowds. “We’re getting the merchandise ready so that people find what they’re looking for,” said Miguel Hernandez, one of the managers at Yvan’s World novelty […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pfizer Covid-19 sales on track to hit $36 billion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has become the top selling drug in the world, with sales on track to hit $36 billion. This according to an announcement from Pfizer. In fact, the pharmaceutical company boosting its 2021 sales forecast from $33.5 billion dollars to $36 billion dollars, the same day the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City provides requirements for non-essential travelers as U.S.-Mexico border reopens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Non-essential travelers crossing the U.S.-Mexican border must provide proof of vaccination and must verbally attest to their non-essential travel, city officials said Wednesday. The City of El Paso is preparing for the U.S.-Mexican border to reopen November 8 for non-essential travelers for the first time since March 2020. “In anticipation […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amazon begins hiring 500+ full time positions for El Paso Fulfillment Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Amazon announced Wednesday that the company will begin hiring more than 500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its new El Paso fulfillment center. Additionally on Wednesday, Amazon announced a new program called FamilyFlex, which company officials say gives employees the resources to create the “right balance […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tractor trailer rollover in Anthony ties up traffic for over 8 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi tractor trailer carrying large-diameter pipes rolled over Friday morning at the I-10 turnaround in Anthony. KTSM 9 crews were on scene this morning shortly after 8 a.m., near Anthony Exit 0, near the Texas-New Mexico state line. Anthony Police tell KTSM 9 that it’s not clear how the […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
469
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy