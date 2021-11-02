Broncos place TE Noah Fant on reserve/COVID-19 list

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Beset by injuries to their pass-catching group all season, the Broncos appear likely to be without their starting tight end this week. They placed Noah Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

If vaccinated, Fant will need to test negative twice two days apart to return to the team. If unvaccinated, the third-year target faces steeper return protocols. Going into the season, the Broncos were one of the leaders on the vaccine front.

This deals another blow to a Broncos team that has seen three of its aerial weapons miss extensive time this season. Jerry Jeudy missed six games because of a high ankle sprain and KJ Hamler has missed the past five due to his ACL tear. Fant’s backup, Albert Okwuegbunam, missed three games with a hamstring injury.

A first-round pick in 2019, Fant is a bit off his 2020 pace. But the Iowa product has still been a key part of Denver’s passing attack. Fant has 37 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns this season. Okwuegbunam would be in line to take over as the team’s top tight end against the Cowboys should Fant miss the game.