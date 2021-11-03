Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Reports Q3 Loss Per Share of $0.28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion.
Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion. For earnings history...
Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.12, versus Cdn$0.10 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$232.9 million, versus Cdn$194.8 million reported last year.
Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
