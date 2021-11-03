CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Reports Q3 Loss Per Share of $0.28

StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Magna International (MGA) Misses Q3 EPS by 103c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MFA Financial (MFA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MFA Financial (MFA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revlon (REV) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.56

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Misses Q3 EPS by 72c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canada Goose (GOOS) Reports Q2 EPS of C$0.12

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.12, versus Cdn$0.10 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$232.9 million, versus Cdn$194.8 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.25. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OFS Capital (OFS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Misses Q3 EPS by 56c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

