Watch now: Pritzker gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

The governor of Michigan on Thursday signed a bill that makes it so people with marijuana-related felony or misdemeanor convictions on their record are no longer disqualified from obtaining a medical cannabis business license. There’s an exception for those who were convicted of distributing marijuana to a minor, but overall...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
TRENTON, NJ – As New Jersey Governor Murphy shut down businesses, canceled holidays, forced children to wear face masks in school and mandated vaccines, New Jersey’s Democrats sat idly by, allowing the governor’s reign of terror to continue. Today, after facing sweeping victories for the first time in decades in...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will receive his COVID-19 booster shot in Las Vegas late Wednesday afternoon. On March 11, 2021, Governor Sisolak received a single dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine alongside frontline grocery store workers. He is currently eligible for a booster shot due to his age,...
Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Alameda County today to encourage Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, if eligible, a booster shot. Watch a recording of the livestream below:. Boosters have been approved for the Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Per the Centers for Disease Control, those...
DES MOINES — A defiant Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday promised “immediate” legal action over a Biden administration rule requiring larger businesses to have their employees get COVID-19 vaccinations or face regular workplace testing. “President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into...
(The Center Square) – Iowa has joined a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies employing 100 or more workers, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday. The lawsuit calls for the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard and grant...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she has asked U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan for guidance on how Iowa can sell year-round E-15 without restriction. The D.C. Circuit Court overturned the EPA’s 2019 regulation that enabled those year-round sales. The governors of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri,...
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Child Care Task Force has released its final report, which proposes a plan for addressing the state’s child care crisis. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the release Wednesday in a news conference at Sprouts Early Learning Academy in Carlisle. “Iowa’s businesses are...
College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran announced Thursday he plans to run for the newly-drawn Iowa House District 94 in 2022. The seat is currently represented by Democratic incumbent state Rep. Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf. Vondran, CEO and founder of area marketing agency TAG Communications, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House...
U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family -- and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more difficult.
BELLEVILLE — Despite hardships from COVID-19, Illinois grew its teaching force and increased retention rates last school year, according to new state data. The Illinois State Board of Education released statewide data from the 2020-21 school year on Friday with the Illinois Report Card. The Report Card covers student and school staff data and provides one of the first high-level looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Illinois public schools.
IOWA CITY — Saying it’s time for Iowa voters to once again “rotate the crops,” six-term Democratic state Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City will not seek re-election in 2022. In 1998, when Bolkcom first ran for the Senate, then Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack told Iowans it was “time to...
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, referred to the infrastructure bill passed by the House on Friday as a "reckless tax-and-spend package." Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's Second Congressional District, voted against the $1.2 trillion bill that passed the House by a vote of 228-206. Thirteen Republicans voted with the majority while six Democrats voted against the bill.
(The Center Square) – Congress passed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend, ending months of tense negotiations and blockage from progressive Democrats while leaving the larger reconciliation bill and its contents up for grabs. The bill allocates funds for construction on a range of projects, including high...
The horrifying case of Daniel Gingerich, a Wayne County breeder on whose multiple properties hundreds of dogs were found in deplorable conditions —injured, ill, emaciated or dead — has many Iowans wondering how such a thing could have happened. He was, after all, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-licensed breeder. It’s...
