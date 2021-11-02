CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Pippen Drank Beer Before the 1994 All-Star Game and Was Tipsy During the Game and Still Won MVP: ‘For Once, It Was Nice to Win Something of My Own Instead of Watching Michael Walk Off With Another Trophy’

By Ashish Mathur
 4 days ago
During the 1993-94 season, Scottie Pippen was the best player on the Chicago Bulls since Michael Jordan was retired. MJ stepped away from basketball after his father was murdered, leaving Pippen in charge of the Bulls. One of the best players in NBA history, Pippen had a stellar 1993-94...

