WHO panel to decide on Covaxin EUL tomorrow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory panel of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) risk-benefit assessment for global use of...

Reuters

Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, WHO says

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India’s Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said. “If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Approval for Covaxin on basis of WHO meeting today: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that approval for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be given on the basis of the meeting which will be convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) today. "WHO has a system in which there...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Carefully following discussions, hopeful of WHO recognition for Covaxin soon, says Shringla

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Two days after World Health Organisation (WHO) sought additional clarifications for emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the government is carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body and hoped that approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine will be granted soon.
HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Happy moment for India: Congress on Covaxin getting EUL from WHO

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Covaxin got emergency use listing approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday said that the nod was a happy moment for India as travellers faced difficulties earlier without the approval of the vaccine. Talking to ANI, Dikshit...
HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

SC says 'it will wait for WHO's response over Covaxin recognition'

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that "it will wait for the response of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over Covaxin recognition." and cannot simply direct the Centre to revaccinate people with Covishield who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin against COVID-19. A Bench of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covaxin: WHO approves India Covid vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval for emergency use to India's government-backed Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. The vaccine was approved in India in January while the third phase of clinical trials was still under way, sparking some concern and criticism. Bharat Biotech, which makes the vaccine, has since published...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

WHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Following the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said the approval has now opened up the indigenous vaccine for worldwide use. Speaking to ANI,...
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India on the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday. "Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced COVID19 vaccine COVAXIN," Dr Singh said in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

After Covaxin gets WHO's EUL status, Bharat Biotech chief thanks PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, Dr. Krishna Ella, chairman and MD of the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said the validation was a "momentous occasion for India's Indian innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and science.""We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other respected people for taking Covaxin to instil the confidence in Indian science," says Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

WHO's Soumya Swaminathan congratulates India for Covaxin emergency nod

Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday congratulated India after the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. "One more vaccine gets @WHO emergency use listing. Congratulations India @BharatBiotech@ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA for successful development of...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in individuals aged 18 years and above. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune, Covaxin is a whole virion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Birmingham Star

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution to poor countries worldwide. The group also recommended Covaxin's use over two doses with an interval of four weeks for those 18 and above, in line with the company's guidelines. The WHO's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS

