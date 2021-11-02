Versatile Ava Muzzy (2023) Offers Verbal Commitment to UNC

With Georgia on a bye week, the top spot was never in question in Week 8, but several other teams in the top 5 got pushed to the limit by over-20-point underdogs. Cincinnati headed to Annapolis, Maryland, to face a 1-5 -- and four-score underdog -- Navy team, but the Midshipmen came to play against the Bearcats. Navy trailed by only three at half before Cincinnati won the third quarter 14-0 to take control of the game. It wasn't over just yet, though, as the Midshipmen scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter and even recovered an onside kick late down 27-20. The Bearcats intercepted a pass, however, to keep their undefeated season and playoff hopes alive. Despite the close call, Cincinnati is a unanimous selection this week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO