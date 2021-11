Team India skipper Virat Kohli has provided the much-awaited update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya on the eve of the IND-NZ match in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Hardik, who suffered a shoulder injury during the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. was later taken for MRI scans. Hence, youngster Ishan Kishan was seen as a substitute fielder as the former didn’t take the field during the second innings of the match.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO