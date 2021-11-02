CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista 2021 Halloween weekend saw downward trend in criminal activity

By Julia Nguyen
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. -- Halloween in Isla Vista saw lesser criminal activity this year. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says this is a continuing downward trend compared to years past in the college town.

Over the Halloween weekend, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office performed its annual security operation in Isla Vista.

The Sheriff's Office partnered with I.V. Foot Patrol and UCSB Police.

County Sheriff's Office reported a continuing downward trend in attendance and criminal activity in the area.

This has been the case for the previous years with an increase in deputy and police patrol during the Halloween weekend.

The Sheriff's Office reported only two arrests over the Friday to Sunday weekend. There were nine citations and two incident reports on Friday, October 29 and there were eight citations given out on Saturday, October 30.

The Sheriff's Office says the arrests were made due to outstanding warrants. Only four citations were alcohol-related, the other citations were traffic-related.

The low numbers can also be a result of alternative activities planned for the Halloween weekend including costumes, pumpkin carving and other contests on campus or in the Isla Vista community.

