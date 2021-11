Custom relationship management, often shortened to CRM, is all about getting your interactions with your end users right. That’s the case especially for those businesses that operate digitally and never meet face to face with their customers. You’re looking to leave a positive impression with these digital customers because then they’ll be more likely to come to your online store or service again. In this article, learn everything about how to improve your CRM output in such a way that your firm will see improved retention as a result.

