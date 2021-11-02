CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CxZU_0ckZni2700

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced Tuesday that it will stream Carole Baskin's Cage Fight on Nov. 13. Netflix premieres Tiger King 2 on Nov. 17.

The two-part documentary focuses on Baskin and her husband Howard's investigation of the treatment of big cats. The announcement promises "confrontations with dangerous operators."

In the first clip, Baskin states her frustration that Tiger King became a reality series. Cage Fight will focus on her original intention, preventing the abuse of big cats.

"If you're abusing big cats, I'm coming for you," Baskin says.

Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions for using footage of her in the Tiger King sequel. Variety reviewed the court documents on Monday.

The case alleges breach of contract, since Baskin and her husband, Howard, only agreed to appear in one documentary. Deadline reported that the Florida judge denied the Baskins' request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the airing of Tiger King 2.

Tiger King followed Joe Exotic's tiger zoo and his feud with rival Baskin. During filming, Exotic faced charges for hiring someone to kill Baskin.

During the documentary, Exotic alleged that Baskin killed her former husband, Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. The hit Netflix series sparked new interest in the unsolved crime and further suspicion of Baskin.

Tiger King 2 features new interviews with Exotic from prison, and other former associates of Exotic and Baskin. It also explores the disappearance of Lewis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Live For Free

There are three words that are sure to put a smile on your face: Yellowstone is back!. Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Paramount Network drama is about to return for a fourth season of heart-racing intrigue. The new season of the immensely popular Kevin Costner-led series centers on the Dutton family dealing with their growing list of enemies as their legacy is jeopardized like never before. One thing you can absolutely count on: Retribution is a certainty.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
rolling out

Cardi B shocked by the Tiger King’s plea from prison

Joe Exotic reached out to Cardi B for help getting out of prison. The former zoo owner is currently in prison on a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered, and for multiple wildlife violations, but he’s hopeful the upcoming Tiger King sequel will spark a fresh bid to have him freed and he wants the rapper to be his “hero” and lead the calls for his release.
PETS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Loses Bid To Halt Netflix’s Release Of “Odious” Sequel Series, For Now – Update

UPDATE, 11:55 PM: Netflix won’t have to worry about Carole Baskin and her just filed contract lawsuit pulling the plug on the November 17 launch of Tiger King 2, at least not for now. Mere hours after Baskin and her husband sued the streamer and producers Royal Goode Productions over what they are calling “unauthorized” use of footage of the Big Cat Rescue CEO in the upcoming sequel series, a federal judge in Florida tonight has denied the couple their request for a temporary restraining order. “While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Carole King
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are joining forces at Netflix to executive produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full. The streamer has given a straight to series order for the drama, which will run six episodes. Kelley will write and serve as showrunner, and King — who has a first-look deal at Netflx — is set to direct the first three episodes. “The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix. A Man in Full, published...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Releases 'True Story' Trailer Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “True Story” premiering on Nov. 24. Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, the limited series is set during a comedy tour stop for Kid (Hart) in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he reconnects with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Unfortunately things go south on his first evening back, threatening to destroy everything Kid has built and resulting in him having to make a series of increasingly morally complicated choices over the course of the eight episodes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Who Killed Sara’ Creator Chascas Valenzuela and Lucas Akoskin Launch Malule Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean star writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, showrunner and executive producer of hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?” has formed a production company with L.A.-based Argentine producer Lucas Akoskin of Aliwen Entertainment. The new bi-coastal production company, called Malule Entertainment, will be based out of Los Angeles and Miami, where Valenzuela resides. Both partners have lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Hinting at the type of films and TV series they’ll be producing, Valenzuela said: “I’m most interested in exploring the chance to collaborate with first-rate screenwriters and, at the same time, give emerging Latin American writers the opportunity...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tiger King#Netflix Series#Royal Goode Productions
hotnewhiphop.com

Carole Baskin & Husband Sue Netflix Over "Tiger King 2": Report

She was once an unknown figure draped in her own drama outside of the prying eyes of the public but Netflix producers made sure that Carole Baskin became a superstar. We were all under quarantine with Tiger King became an internet sensation and the world was thrust into the lives of Baskin, Joe Exotic, and all of the characters involved in their alleged crimes.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Carole Baskin Files Lawsuit Against Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Sequel

Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, are suing Netflix for using footage of them in the upcoming follow-up documentary series to Tiger King. According to Variety, Baskin filed the suit against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions in Tampa, Florida on Monday, citing that the show is in breach of the Appearances Releases by using imagery from the Big Cat Rescue in trailers and sizzle reels.
TAMPA, FL
Variety

Netflix Orders New Mo Amer Stand-Up Special and Scripted Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Mohammed “Mo” Amer are expanding their partnership through a new stand-up special and scripted comedy series, Variety has learned exclusively. “Ramy’s” Ramy Youssef co-created the scripted series with Amer. A24 is producing both projects. First up is the new special, titled “Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas,” which will premiere Nov. 30. Amer recently shot the special in his hometown of Houston, Texas. In the hourlong set he discusses pandemic politics, the stock market, the spread of Arab culture in the West — including hookah, hummus and the proliferations of bidets — cursing in Arabic, having two homes but no land,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Scores in Streaming Ratings; ‘Squid Game’ Tops 3 Billion Minutes

“Squid Game,” the South Korean drama that has become a global phenomenon since its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, topped three billion total minutes viewed during the week of Oct. 4, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings rankings. Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” was strong enough to push Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs. (See charts below) Marvel’s “Black Widow” landed in the No. 1 slot in Nielsen’s Top 10 movie category in its first week available on Disney Plus for all subscribers. “Black Widow” debuted July 9...
TV SERIES
CBS Chicago

Actors Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Excited To Join Star Trek Franchise In Star Trek: Prodigy On Paramount+; ‘It’s Really Cool To Watch’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Space, the final frontier. Words we’ve all become familiar with since Star Trek first aired on TV in 1966. Now a new animated series in the franchise is trying to boldly go where no Star Trek show has gone before. Star Trek: Prodigy is a fresh take and the very first entry aimed at a younger audience. It follows a motley crew of young aliens trying to navigate a greater galaxy in search for a better future. The story follows six young outcasts who know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

South Park Co-Creator Believes Dave Chappelle Controversy Has Only Helped Netflix

While comedian Dave Chappelle has come under fire recently for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, South Park creator Matt Stone has said he believes that Netflix handling of the controversy has elevated their reputation in Hollywood. Stone and his South Park co-creator Trey Parker have often been the subject of numerous complaints over the years for the animated series which pokes fun at every subject that "you shouldn't poke fun at" as part of the dark, profanity filled animated world of South Park, so the controversy surrounding Chappelle's special, which has caused a wave of complaints from the Trans community is something that Stone knows a bit about.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy