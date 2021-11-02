CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Hogan visits Baltimore on Tuesday

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB0RM_0ckZn37h00

Governor Hogan was in Baltimore on Tuesday.

He toured the Weinberg Y in Waverly in East Baltimore. There he met the team and viewed progress on the Y's expansion.

"I've been to multiple Y facilities around the state this is by far the nicest one," he said. "It was great that there's so much diversity in the community and they're offering services from very young children to retired elderly folks and everybody in between."

Hogan spent a full day in the area. He attended the inaugural event of the Goucher College and Greater Baltimore Committee's leadership cafe speaker series, toured Waverly Main Street and attended the celebration of the 100th anniversary of William Donald Schaefer's birthday at the harbor place.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Donald Schaefer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Find Baltimore-style bagels at THB Bagelry & Deli

THB Bagelry and Deli is Maryland’s most beloved bagelry!. They have been baking Baltimore’s best bagels since 1999. THB Bagelry & Deli has become a Baltimore staple over the past 22 years! They are family owned and operated love to see people enjoying the signature dishes and NY-style bagels of THB. TBH Bagelry & Deli has been voted Baltimore’s Best Bagels from the Baltimore Sun 12 times in a row!
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goucher College#Waverly#Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy