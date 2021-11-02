Governor Hogan visits Baltimore on Tuesday

Governor Hogan was in Baltimore on Tuesday.

He toured the Weinberg Y in Waverly in East Baltimore. There he met the team and viewed progress on the Y's expansion.

"I've been to multiple Y facilities around the state this is by far the nicest one," he said. "It was great that there's so much diversity in the community and they're offering services from very young children to retired elderly folks and everybody in between."

Hogan spent a full day in the area. He attended the inaugural event of the Goucher College and Greater Baltimore Committee's leadership cafe speaker series, toured Waverly Main Street and attended the celebration of the 100th anniversary of William Donald Schaefer's birthday at the harbor place.