CDC panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Centers for Disease Control panel has unanimously voted...

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
Nicolle Wallace
Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
Study compares decline in effectiveness for Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines; and mortality consequences

As COVID-19 breakthrough infections continue to emerge in some vaccine recipients and health authorities are developing policies around booster vaccinations, national data on COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections is inadequate but urgently needed. Now a study from the Public Health Institute, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center, published today in the journal Science, has analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans.
Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
This Is How Protected You Are After a Pfizer Booster, New Study Says

The long-running debate over whether or not COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be needed finally ended when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized their use in some people. The decisions came as more studies found that initial doses showed decreasing effectiveness against the virus. Now, new research has shed light on just how protected people who receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine really are.
8-year-old cheered after his first Covid vaccine dose

An 8-year-old boy named Santiago became one of the nation's first kids his age to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine after it was approved by federal health authorities. At the White House, Pres. Biden explained why kids getting vaccinated is a critical step in fighting Covid-19.Nov. 4, 2021.
