Avantae Williams made the first interception of his college career one to remember. The safety, who had the start of his career delayed because of a medical issue last season and a suspension stemming from a legal matter earlier this year, delivered his first highlight-reel moment as a Miami Hurricane in the first quarter Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when he came reached his arms over Kyric McGowan’s shoulder right shoulder and plucked the ball away from the Georgia Tech wide receiver for a spectacular takeaway at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO