CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0vJK_0ckZlVZy00

Tuesday, Beachum revealed he still has some issues while discussing the difficulty of playing with injured ribs, especially as an offensive lineman.

“Know that that injury is not something to play with,” Beachum said. “It's really something as simple as getting back in a stance again. When you have to compress your body and contort your body to be able to get into your stance is something that I struggled with coming back from that injury.”

Beachum noted the additional impediment there is for Hudson because he is a center.

He said, “I know that's something that he has to deal with, with his hand over the ball every single play. So we've talked about it. We talk every day, we see each other every day. I'm a little further along in this process coming back from this than he is, so I'm giving him insight on what I felt. I'm asking how he felt and kind of what that meant, as things started to progress, the plateaus that he's starting to feel. So we've been leaning on each other a lot and spent a lot of time with each other kind of just working through this particular injury.”

Not having an injury to his ribs in the past was also a factor. Beachum said, “It’s an injury I've never experienced before, an injury I've never had another teammate experience before, so it's been interesting to go through this together.”

While saying having Hudson back “is going to be fun,” Beachum was effusive in doling out compliments to those linemen that have played significant snaps in the first eight games of the season as well as offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler.

“I think that's a testament to Coach Kugler, that's a testament to (head) Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and our GM (Steve Keim) for putting a great roster together and putting a great room together. But there's a lot of guys that have played a lot of football at different points in their career. And when guys have had to step up, we've had guys step up. Sean Harlow, who made his first career start at center on Thursday night football in front of a very good defensive front. You had Max Garcia that stepped in against L.A. at right guard, which is a position that he had never played before in a starting capacity. You have Josh Jones who's played quality football this year.

“You had guys that have just continued to step in and now we're starting to get healthy and hopefully we can get healthy and make this run, but I think that's really a testament to Coach Kugler and what he believes and how he builds his offensive line rooms, but it's also a testament to the guys. We really do value each other, we value what we all bring to the table. The personalities that each individual brings to the table is something special and it's a special room to be a part of; one of the best offensive line rooms that I've been a part of. So, it's fun being here, and it's fun having the type of success that we've had as an offensive line since I've been here.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gm
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo confirms vaccination status, calls Aaron Rodgers situation ‘unfortunate,’ says no trade talks emerged

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green, Demetrius Harris Reserve/COVID-19

In response to that news, the Cardinals protected four of their practice-squad players Wednesday, including wide receiver Greg Dortch and tight end David Wells. The other two are guard Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker. According to figures compiled by Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, this makes it 22 players that...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
All Cardinals

Texans HC Culley: 'I Don’t See Weaknesses' with Cardinals

This week's game at State Farm Stadium between the Cardinals and Texans looks one-sided on paper. Arizona is 6-0 and Houston is 1-5 without a win since the season opener. Neither team is looking at the matchup in that way, though, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saying Wednesday that Houston is an NFL team with professional players who can win.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Arizona Cardinals Uniforms Tonight

The Arizona Cardinals’ home and road uniforms are as boring as uniforms can get. Their alternate uniform, on the other hand, is absolute fire. The undefeated Cardinals wore their all-black uniforms against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Pretty much everyone is in agreement: Arizona should make its all-black combo its base uniform.
NFL
All Cardinals

Critiques Continue Following Loss to Packers

Remnants from the Cardinals game against the Packers remain talking points and there were several included in Peter King’s Football Morning in America column Monday. King cited two Cardinals among his three goats of the week, named a Packers player among his three offensive and defensive players of the week and also wondered why the Cardinals weren’t featured more in prime-time games.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
396
Followers
677
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy