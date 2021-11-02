CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams release former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson was recently granted permission to seek a new NFL home ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, as his stint with the organization hadn't gone to his liking.

No such trade came, however, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk noted the Rams have released Jackson. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is subject to waivers because the transaction occurred after Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Jackson, 34, recorded eight catches for 221 yards and one touchdown after he joined the Rams in March. He addressed Tuesday's news via Instagram:

"It was an experiment that we attempted," Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday. "Didn’t work out as well as we wanted it to, as well as DeSean wanted it to, as well as Sean [McVay] wanted it to. That is why we wanted to move in this direction, come up with a win-win."

Per Spotrac, Jackson's contract with the Rams included a $2.75 million guaranteed salary, but a different team will accept responsibility for the remainder of the deal if one claims him off waivers.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

