Body of missing hiker Akif Qutab found in Leominster State Forest

Akif Qutab, 31, had been missing for several days.

Police found the body of missing man Akif Qutab in Leominster State Forest on Tuesday. Worcester Police Department

After an extensive search, state police found the body of a missing man in the woods in Westminster on Tuesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney.

According to police, Akif Qutab, 31, of Worcester, had been missing for several days. On Monday night, Worcester police posted a photo on Facebook and asked for the public’s help in locating him, after his vehicle was found without him in Princeton. State police had described him as a missing hiker.

Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, told The Boston Globe Qutab had “been missing for several days” and police had “developed info that put him in the vicinity of that forest.”

Crews spent the morning searching the area, and Qutab’s body was eventually found in the Leominster State Forest near the Princeton line. The State Police Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Unit and Air Wing, as well as Princeton police, conducted the search.

The investigation into his death is being led by state police in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Princeton, Westminster, and Worcester police all assisted in the search for Qutab.

In an email to the Globe, spokeswoman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office Lindsay Corcoran would not say if foul play is suspected.

“I can’t address the foul play question at this time,” she wrote. ”The investigation remains ongoing.”