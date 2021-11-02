CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Body of missing hiker Akif Qutab found in Leominster State Forest

By Julia Taliesin
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Akif Qutab, 31, had been missing for several days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PusPr_0ckZkjjn00
Police found the body of missing man Akif Qutab in Leominster State Forest on Tuesday. Worcester Police Department

After an extensive search, state police found the body of a missing man in the woods in Westminster on Tuesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney.

According to police, Akif Qutab, 31, of Worcester, had been missing for several days. On Monday night, Worcester police posted a photo on Facebook and asked for the public’s help in locating him, after his vehicle was found without him in Princeton. State police had described him as a missing hiker.

Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, told The Boston Globe Qutab had “been missing for several days” and police had “developed info that put him in the vicinity of that forest.”

Crews spent the morning searching the area, and Qutab’s body was eventually found in the Leominster State Forest near the Princeton line. The State Police Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Unit and Air Wing, as well as Princeton police, conducted the search.

The investigation into his death is being led by state police in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Princeton, Westminster, and Worcester police all assisted in the search for Qutab.

In an email to the Globe, spokeswoman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office Lindsay Corcoran would not say if foul play is suspected.

“I can’t address the foul play question at this time,” she wrote. ”The investigation remains ongoing.”

Comments / 1

Related
Boston

Lawsuit: Flawed walk signal system caused pedestrian death in Boston

"They’re all negligent, it never should have happened, it was totally preventable." Diane Ly and Warren Cheng were in South Boston heading to dinner at Lolita’s on the evening of Sept. 11, 2019. The couple waited to cross Summer Street on the corner of Melcher Street, and headed into the crosswalk when they had the signal. A white cargo van, which had a green light, turned left into the crosswalk, killing Ly and seriously injuring Cheng.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Student who attacked Dorchester principal arraigned on assault charges

The 16-year-old juvenile allegedly knocked her school principal unconscious. During dismissal, a 16-year-old student knocked her school principal unconscious on Wednesday, and was arraigned Thursday in juvenile court on assault and battery charges. Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School Principal Patricia Lampron had ordered the female student to leave the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Princeton, MA
City
Leominster, MA
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Globe Qutab#Air Wing#Globe
Boston

‘There are changes and improvements that are needed’: Michelle Wu addresses city’s tent strategy, special court sessions for Mass. and Cass

The mayor-elect told reporters on Thursday she is seeking more information on how individuals are being detained for the court sessions at the Suffolk County jail. Mayor-elect Michelle Wu said this week that one of her top priorities when she takes office on Nov. 16 is to address the humanitarian crisis in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Watch: Wellesley boy trick-or-treating in toy jeep gets attention of homeowner, and millions more online

"My steering is very good." A video of a Wellesley child trick-or-treating in his toy jeep went viral this week, after the adorable Halloween interaction was caught on camera. The footage shows four-year-old Alex Chen of Wellesley — dressed as a firefighter for Halloween — driving up the driveway before parking next to a bucket filled with candy.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy