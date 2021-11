The Falcons are fresh off a bye week and will be a much healthier football team this week than they were against the Jets. They get to face a reeling Dolphins team that has dropped each of their last five games, has yet to put together a stellar end-to-end effort on offense, and is coming off a game in London just a week ago. If you can think of a better recipe for the Falcons to earn a win coming off the bye, I can’t really think of one, but typing that out made me cringe because this team likes to hurt us.

