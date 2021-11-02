Breaking: CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pharmacies, hospitals and pediatrician offices are all gearing up to offer COVID vaccinations for children. Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are also jumping on board to help vaccinate as many kids as possible. This comes after the CDC’s newest recommendation to vaccinate all kids ages five and up. “It’s clear that the vaccine is safe and children will benefit from it,” said Gabriel Ruiz, a father and Miami resident. “I think it’s good because it will save lives and for our kids we do anything,” said Yuniet Sosa of Miami. The CDC just approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11. Alain...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO