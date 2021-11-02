CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Breaking: CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of the CDC's outside vaccine...

newyork.cbslocal.com

healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...
COLORADO STATE
inquirer.com

With states placing orders for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, Pa. and N.J. providers are ready — some with lollipops, costumed characters, and DJs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are placing orders for the pediatric coronavirus vaccine ahead of its anticipated approval, with hundreds of thousands of doses already set for shipment to the states and city. Providers are preparing to open clinics to 5- to 11-year-olds as soon as Thursday — when the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rollout Of Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID Vaccine Underway In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The giant rollout is underway for the newly authorized pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11. Appointments and clinics are being set up around the area in all kinds of locations, from school gyms to drug stores and doctor’s offices. Getting younger children vaccinated is considered a last big step in getting lives back to normal. High fives were being given at the Waterview Recreation Center as children were getting the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine. “There’s no need to be scared of it and it’s just like a one and done thing,” 8-year-old Sara Nevas said. Nevas got the shot along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Pharmacies, Hospitals & Pediatrician Offices All Gearing Up To Offer COVID Vaccines To Kids 5 & Up

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pharmacies, hospitals and pediatrician offices are all gearing up to offer COVID vaccinations for children. Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are also jumping on board to help vaccinate as many kids as possible. This comes after the CDC’s newest recommendation to vaccinate all kids ages five and up. “It’s clear that the vaccine is safe and children will benefit from it,” said Gabriel Ruiz, a father and Miami resident. “I think it’s good because it will save lives and for our kids we do anything,” said Yuniet Sosa of Miami. The CDC just approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11. Alain...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

‘It’s Time To Get Back To Things’: Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Helping Families Vaccinate Their Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making strides to get more people vaccinated, and now that also includes young children. CDC officials said the vaccine mini doses for children could prevent up to 600,000 new cases by next March. So the race is on by vaccine providers to get the mini shots – into mini arms. It ramped up into full operation Thursday morning at the Kidvaxx clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Eight-year-old twin boys Charlie and Leo Sutton got their COVID-19 shots at the same time, all while holding hands. After losing loved ones to the virus, their mom was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Renewed Focus On Equity As More Children Qualify For Vaccines

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as five begins, there’s a renewed focus on equity. “It’s really nice to have the clinic here just because they know us, they trust us,” Chad Miller CEO of Pinnacle Charter School. (credit: CBS) The school will host a community clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19, with a focus on the area’s minority population part of Colorado’s Vaccine for All Program. Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, tri-chair for the Colorado Vaccine Equity task force says this is a welcome direction. WATCH: Your Questions Answered About Childhood COVID-19 Vaccines “There have...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

COVID Fighters Focus on Vaccinating Kids and Workers

The CDC has cleared kids to get the vaccine and the White House is finalizing a mandate for employers with 100 or more workers but already opposition to that requirement is taking the Biden Administration to court. (11-6-21)
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
CBS Boston

‘We Don’t Anticipate Any Supply Issues’: Massachusetts Pushes To Get Young Kids Vaccinated Against COVID

NEEDHAM (CBS) – “Today was the day I got my first vaccine shot,” said Charlie Gangi, as he held up his COVID-19 vaccination card. So have hundreds of other 5 to 11-year-olds who’ve already gotten their shots at the Needham Vaccination Center. “Something that over the last couple of months, we’ve all been hoping for, so feels good to be out here today,” said one mom. Governor Charlie Baker hopes more will follow. “The pediatric doses are here and more will be coming,” he said. “We don’t anticipate any supply issues.” Baker held a news conference at Children’s Hospital Thursday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
michiganchronicle.com

Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

