Danny Green totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3 PT), grabbed one rebound and one steal in the 76ers 114-109 loss to Brooklyn on Friday. Green drew the start and played 22 minutes, finishing with only six points. Except for a pair of threes, his shot was off, and the crowd in Philadelphia let him know it. Danny will look to get things trending in the right direction on Sunday against Oklahoma City, but if this continues, it may be time to search out better options in deeper leagues.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO