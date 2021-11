The Texans, dysfunctional in all ways, coming apart at the seams, with players speaking publicly about discipline issues, oh and in the midst of being a horrible football team, visit the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Luckily for the Cardinals, Deandre Hopkins and J.J. Watt appear to fit their culture. At 6-0, the Cards are tearing up the league while the Culture Champs in Houston are just DOMINATING Culture while getting their heads kicked in at football.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO