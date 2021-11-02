CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid: Off injury report for Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Embiid (rest) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's tilt against the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s shocking admission on knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is still dealing with a knee injury, and he recently made a shocking admission to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about the severity of his problem. It’s not good:. That is certainly not ideal, and it seems as if Embiid is playing through these issues because of...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Joel Embiid gets a technical foul for taking to himself during Pistons vs 76ers

The modern-day NBA is known to be very strange for various reason and the most recent incident just goes to show just why. During the Pistons vs 76ers clash, Joel Embiid just got a technical foul after taking to himself. The former MVP runner-up seems to have got excited after throwing down on rookie Luka Garza. The four time All-Star then was confused after what happened next with him.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Doc Rivers compares Joel Embiid to Tom Brady as big man's assist numbers are up early on this season

With Ben Simmons on the sideline to start the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have needed other players to step up when it comes to generating open opportunities for their teammates, and early on Joel Embiid has done just that. Through three games, Embiid has 15 assists, which is an average of five per game -- a number that represents a significant increase for Embiid.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. While there's reason to be concerned that Embiid's knee is already giving him trouble, he'll suit up and start for the fourth consecutive game to begin the season. Andre Drummond, who missed Sunday's win over the Thunder, will also be available and serve as Embiid's backup.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. A sore knee has kept Embiid's status up in the air throughout the day, and it looks like the Sixers will take the decision down to the wire. The big man has played in each of the Sixers' first two games, most recently tallying 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in Friday's loss to the Nets. While the knee issue doesn't look to be overly serious, Embiid has a lengthy history of lower-body injuries, so the fact that he's already banged up three games into the season isn't the most encouraging sign.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 30-18 double-double

Embiid recorded his first double-double of the season Thursday in a win over the Pistons after tallying 30 points (8-19, 1-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT) and 18 rebounds to go along with three assists and a steal in 31 minutes. Embiid reminded the league why he's one of the best big...
NBA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (knee) questionable for 76ers Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Embiid is dealing with a knee ailment, and his status for Sunday's game is in question. Keep an eye out for updates ahead of Sunday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Should Embiid sit, Charles Bassey could enter the starting lineup down low. That's because backup center Andre Drummond is doubtful with an ankle ailment.
NBA
theScore

Report: Embiid playing through injury to make up for Simmons' absence

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is laboring through a knee injury that left him unable to walk for two days, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on NBA Today Wednesday. Shelburne added that one thing motivating Embiid to play through pain is the absence of 76ers co-star Ben Simmons. "They need...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Atlanta

Embiid (knee) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Hawks. Embiid continues to deal with right knee soreness but has yet to miss a game. In 30.0 minutes, he's averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid helps 76ers keep Pistons winless

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the winless Detroit Pistons 110-102 on Thursday. Embiid was 8 of 19 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line. Tobias Harris added 17 points, Tyrese Maxey contributed 16 with six rebounds...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid sounds off on Sixers’ secret weapon vs. Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers stand atop the Eastern Conference after racking up six consecutive victories, none bigger than their latest win against the upstart Chicago Bulls. The Sixers early-season success goes far beyond the shoulders of Joel Embiid – and he knows it too. The Cameroonian big man was vocal on his Bulls win co-star Furkan Korkmaz.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid Was 'Tom Brady-ish' with Passes Against Thunder, 76ers' Doc Rivers Says

The NFL must have been on Doc Rivers' mind this Sunday. "Tom Brady-ish, that's what Joel Embiid was tonight" the Philadelphia 76ers head coach told reporters after the center helped lead his team to a 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, six...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: How Joel Embiid’s role has changed without Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid has played with Ben Simmons for all but one of his seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The duo have played together under two different head coaches, with dozen of different players, and in very different situations, and yet, through it all, the success of the Sixers has largely been played on their proverbial shoulders.
NBA
inquirer.com

The best and worst of Sixers-Knicks, including Joel Embiid’s off night in 112-99 loss

NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-99 loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Best performance: Kemba Walker earned this on a night where he finished with season highs of 19 points and five three-pointers to go with two steals and a blocked shot. The Knicks point guard got things going in the second quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including two threes. He added nine points while making 3 of 4 threes in the third quarter.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Neutralized in loss

Embiid posted 14 points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes Tuesday, as the 76ers fell to the Knicks 112-99. He also had five turnovers. Embiid was unable to make his typical impact, being routinely doubled by Knicks defenders....
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid Knee Injury News

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had injury issues for seemingly his entire career. But the latest bit of news of a knee injury has the NBA world collectively stunned. A report emerged on Wednesday revealed that Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury suffered in Game 1 against...
NBA

