76ers' Joel Embiid: Off injury report for Wednesday

Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. A sore knee has kept Embiid's status up in the air throughout the day, and it looks like the Sixers will take the decision down to the wire. The big man has played in each of the Sixers' first two games, most recently tallying 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in Friday's loss to the Nets. While the knee issue doesn't look to be overly serious, Embiid has a lengthy history of lower-body injuries, so the fact that he's already banged up three games into the season isn't the most encouraging sign.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO