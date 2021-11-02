Jace Sternberger: Waived by WFT

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
Deion Sanders has missed Jackson State’s last two games with an undisclosed health issue that has left him hospitalized. While we still don’t know exactly what is going on with “Coach Prime,” he did issue a statement over the weekend. After Jackson State’s 28-19 win over Mississippi Valley State on...
If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
Although the Tennessee Titans have looked fantastic the last several weeks, things might begin to slow down with Derrick Henry out of the lineup. However, Julio Jones seems to be confident in his replacement, as Tennessee brought in future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson to fill the void.
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
For the second straight year, Oklahoma State University rodeo has lost a team member in a tragic accident. Assistant coach Lariat Larner, 24, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night in south Stillwater. Larner, originally from Stephenville, Texas, was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with another...
After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Calvin Ridley surprisingly announced he’s stepping away from football. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons lose their star wide receiver for the season. However, New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas left a heartfelt message to Ridley. The Saints star...
Just over a week ago, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from the football. “These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.
Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Joey Slye on Tuesday. The 49ers are expected to open the practice window for Robbie Gould this week. Gould was put on short-term injured reserve with a groin injury last month. Slye signed with San Francisco on Oct. 6 and kicked in three games....
