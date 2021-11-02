Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses field goal

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
Offense — D Seventeen points against a Washington team that entered Sunday having allowed a league-high 210 points? Bad. Going fumble (recovered)-incompletion-fumble (lost) on the last offensive draft? Really bad. The Broncos’ offense couldn’t even take advantage of a defense that was allowing 406 yards per game, gaining only 273 on 51 plays. The bright spots were the return of Jerry Jeudy (team-high four catches) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (three catches) and decent work on third down (7 of 13). The first two drives showed promise before they were derailed by penalties and a sack. Just one mistake per possession will derail this offense.
Reed (groin) missed practice Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Reed played a season-high 96 percent of the defensive snaps in Thursday's loss to the Browns, and it's unknown exactly when he picked up the injury. The Broncos linebacker group is currently riddled with injuries, so having him miss Sunday against Washington would be a big blow to the defense. However, he is expected to be ready for Sunday.
DENVER (AP) — Justin Simmons and Denver’s defense held firm after a fumble gave Washington the ball back, and the Broncos blocked two field goals on their way to a 17-10 win that stopped a four-game slide. Melvin Gordon III caught a touchdown pass and ran for the go-ahead score from 7 yards out with […]
The Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos both entered the 2021 NFL season with high hopes. Denver is 3-4 and likely views the WFT as vulnerable; The WFT is 2-5 and would like to find an opponent who deserves to be the same. And maybe the view will be...
The Washington Football Team traveled to Denver, Colorado this weekend to face the Broncos, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. As the franchise looks to get back in the win column ahead of their Week 9 bye week, we already knew the WFT would have to do so without the services of wide receivers Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel, and offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.
Keeler: You listening, George Paton? Broncos fans are done with Vic Fangio. And Pat Shurmur. “Changes need to be made.”. Kiszla: Broncos end losing streak. But 11,755 empty seats in stadium a cry for help from Peyton Manning. Chris Blewitt blew it against Shelby Harris and his amazing hands. The...
Even on a day meant to celebrate Peyton Manning's time with the Denver Broncos, memories from his days with the Colts came around. Manning was inducted into the Denver Broncos' Ring of Honor on Sunday. Then, it "was time for one more play." Manning donned his Broncos jersey, then found his former teammate Brandon Stokley in the end zone.
Bolles (ankle) had an MRI on Monday that determined he has a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Bolles left Sunday's game against Washington late in the fourth quarter. With the diagnosis of a high ankle sprain, he is likely to miss the Broncos' game Sunday against Cowboys. If he does miss, Calvin Anderson will be his likely replacement.
Drew Lock won't be serving as Teddy Bridgewater's backup on Sunday against the Cowboys as the Broncos have ruled the quarterback out due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced. Currently, it's unknown if Lock's placement on the reserve/COVID list is due to a positive test or if he was a close contact. With him sidelined, Brett Rypien will serve as Bridgewater's backup.
After missing the majority of 2020 with a fractured ankle, Dak Prescott returned and nearly led the Dallas Cowboys to a season-opening victory at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old quarterback proceeded to guide the team to five consecutive wins before sitting out last week with a calf issue, but Cooper Rush filled in admirably as the Cowboys posted a 20-16 triumph at Minnesota. Dallas hopes to have Prescott back on the field when it hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Cowboys are 10-point favorites in the latest Week 9 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.
Week 9 is already upon us and the injury report is absolutely loaded with comings and goings. There are some big names coming off injured reserve at multiple positions, several notable COVID-19-related absences, and some star players with very iffy statuses coming into Sunday morning. Without further ado, let's break down the latest on the injury front:
The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
