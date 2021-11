There is a new technology at Essentia Health that can be used to help diagnose lung cancer in their patients. The innovation is called the Monarch Platform, it is used to detect lung cancer at a much earlier time frame than previously before. Essentia Health the only hospital north of the twin cities that uses this platform. Getting an early diagnosis is crucial in the lung cancer screening and treatment process, the bronchoscope on the Monarch robot can allow doctors and physicians do just that and more.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO