Health Services

Lurie Children's marks heart transplant milestone

By Erica Carbajal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cardiovascular-thoracic surgery team at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago completed its 400th pediatric heart transplant Oct. 23, the hospital said Nov. 1. The recipient was a two-year-old girl from Moline, Ill.,...

#Heart Transplant#Transplants#Transplant Surgeon#Heart Failure#Lurie Children
