The physical therapy industry is growing and the reality is every patient deserves to feel represented by their health care provider when they seek care. Across the health care industry, movements toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce are well underway, but there’s still a long way to go. Conversations around DEI cannot be ignored in any industry. But in health care, it’s especially important as we have seen the equity and accessibility gap become more visible through the pandemic. As the nation has become more ethnically diverse, health care providers in general, and specifically the physical therapy workforce, has not evolved alongside it.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO