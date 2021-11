A provision in legislation passed Oct. 30 by Tennessee lawmakers has sparked concern from hospitals in the state. The provision, which has not yet received the governor's signature, would require hospitals — when a disaster, emergency or public health emergency for COVID-19 has been declared — to allow a patient to have at least one family member with them at the hospital as long as the family member tests negative for coronavirus and is not showing symptoms of COVID-19 or another virus or communicable disease.

