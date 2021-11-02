Wilkes-Barre pastor’s home damaged by individuals participating in ‘Heartbeat’ TikTok challenge

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Individuals participating in a viral TikTok challenge, called the “Heartbeat” challenge, damaged the home of a Pennsylvania pastor. The challenge is where people bang on doors or kick them into the beat of a song.

A security camera caught some kids doing this to the home of Reverand Craig Gommer of Wilkes-Barre. He says his door is damaged beyond repair.

“My initial reaction was anger and frustration, but since then, it has been about our community and our neighbors here in the city and wondering if someone else has experienced this or other kinds of property damage that come with pranks,” Gommer said.

Reverend Gommer has filed a report with police but has not yet heard word if the vandals have been identified.

