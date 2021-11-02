Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants | AP Photos

Thanks to climate change, wildfires are getting worse. And as the fires grow more severe and more common, firefighters are stretched thin. Policy-makers, activists, and experts are pushing for a number of both long-term and immediate changes to try and alleviate this situation, from decarbonizing the economy to improving forest management in at-risk areas. In recent years, tech startups have entered the fray as well, claiming that emerging tech like AI, machine learning, drones, and sensors can help firefighters do more with less, or with the same.
Comments / 0