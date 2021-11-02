CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants | AP Photos

Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being...

santamariatimes.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving

Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Fires, drought weakened 10K trees near giant California sequoia groves

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — Upwards of 10,000 sequoia trees weakened by wildfires, drought, disease or age must be removed in California, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world's two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on...
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
News Channel 3-12

10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say

By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63% The post 10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
100.5 The River

Today I Learned: Michigan Has Giant Sequoia Trees

The tree species, which was once thought to be partial to the climate of the mountains of California, also thrives up north. When you visit Sequoia National Park, at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range, the Rangers will tell you the Sequoias thrive there because the climate is conducive to their growth, which is the right mix of Mediterranean like summers and milder, but wet winters.
The Weather Channel

One Non-Profit's Quest to Save the Sequoias After a Devastating Wildfire Season (PHOTOS)

California's giant sequoias were once viewed as nearly fire-proof. It's true that the ancient trees are remarkably resistant to fire. The trees' thick bark acts as a protective agent from flames, and their canopies can often be too high for fire to reach. Sequoias even benefit from wildfires, as the warmth produced by fire aids to open the trees' cones and distribute seeds, while the burn clears undergrowth so the seeds can take root.
CBS San Francisco

Lightning-Caused Windy Fire Burned Hundreds Of Giant Sequoias

PORTERVILLE (CBS SF) — The lightning-caused Windy Fire burned into 11 giant sequoia groves, claiming hundreds of towering trees, before firefighters were finally able to get a handle on the raging wildfire, U.S. Forestry officials announced Tuesday. Progress of the fire has long been stopped, but it still remains only 92% contained. The burn zone left in its wake stretches for 97,528 acres through the heart of California’s sequoia county. Forestry officials said five of the 11 groves were entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two in the Tule River Indian Reservation and four are shared across agency boundaries. While the Forest Service is...
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Saving the giant sequoias

An effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.
CBS LA

2-Day A Week Watering Schedule Goes Into Effect In Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The city of Simi Valley has adopted a residential watering schedule in response to the ongoing drought across California. Simi Valley has adopted a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage condition that calls for mandatory conservation actions. As of Nov. 1, residents will be limited to a two-day a week watering schedule, based on their street address. Officials felt the need to take action because the city is nowhere near the 15% conservation level that the state of California is asking for. Residents whose street address end in even numbers can water on Sundays and Wednesdays, and street addresses...
morningbrew.com

As wildfires grow more common and severe, tech startups say they can help

Thanks to climate change, wildfires are getting worse. And as the fires grow more severe and more common, firefighters are stretched thin. Policy-makers, activists, and experts are pushing for a number of both long-term and immediate changes to try and alleviate this situation, from decarbonizing the economy to improving forest management in at-risk areas. In recent years, tech startups have entered the fray as well, claiming that emerging tech like AI, machine learning, drones, and sensors can help firefighters do more with less, or with the same.
