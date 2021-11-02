Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the Uefa Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO