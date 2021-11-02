CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday. Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament. The best Malmo can hope for...

