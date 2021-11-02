Group withdraws objection to ‘South Park’ creators’ purchase of Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The group “Save Casa Bonita” is withdrawing its objection in bankruptcy court to the sale of the popular Colorado restaurant to the creators of “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

According to court filings, “After fully assessing the parties’ positions and facts of this case, and upon the agreement of the parties, Save Casa hereby withdraws the Objection to the Motion. Pursuant to an agreement of the parties, the Buyer and the Debtor do not object to this Withdrawal.”

Back in September, the owners of Casa Bonita entered into a purchase agreement with the creators of South Park for $3.1 million .

The group Save Casa Bonita filed an objection in bankruptcy court and want to purchase it back for $3.5 million, on the exact same terms.

“We just want to be those folks who save it,” said Save Casa Bonita founder Andrew Novick. “’South Park’ obviously has a lot of history with it because they had an episode about it, but we’re the locals, we’re the voice of the community, we have thousands of supporters so we don’t want to see it become a ‘South Park’ joke or ‘South Park’ fun land.”

