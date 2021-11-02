CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Vides Unveils His First Footwear and Apparel Collection With New Balance

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Vides has become a household name in the art space and widely recognized for delivering his signature cartoon-inspired, black and white design language to rooms, cars, clothes, sneakers and more. And to ring in the month of November, the talented creative is teaming up with New Balance...

