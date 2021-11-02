Joshua Vides Unveils His First Footwear and Apparel Collection With New Balance

Continuing its run of collaborations, New Balance has tapped the Guatemalan-American multi-hyphenate, Joshua Vides, for a special project. Teased by Vides via his Instagram, the pair in question is believed to be a New Balance 57/40. Early images of the sneaker reveals a predominantly white and black color palette, which the Los Angeles-based artist has employed across work for Fendi, Google, BMW and Converse. In one shot, the shoes are covered in a pile of wood chipping, with only the model’s lateral “N” logo being revealed; the letter indulges in the hand-outlined, monochromatic arrangement now synonymous with Vides. A second image depicts the NB sneaker’s packaging and box: ostensibly made of plywood, the shoebox opts for a barebones aesthetic, donning a stenciled “FRAGILE” message on the sides, spray-painted smiley face on the top’s underside and “hand-drawn” branding on the other. Given Vides’ reputation and a “Made in Studio” tagline, his New Balance collaboration is likely to proffer a clean, but statement-making style that’ll continue both parties’ hot streaks.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO