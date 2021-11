Shoji Meguro, the fantastic composer behind the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series, has left Atlus to pursue a career in making indie games. Meguro, who had been at Atlus since 1995, revealed he left the studio at the end of September (thanks, Gematsu). In a statement, the composer said, "I've been creating role-playing games by myself during my spare time for the past five years now, and I applied for a Round 1 Kodansha Game Creators Lab recruitment and was selected as one of the finalists. Then staff from Kodansha was assigned to work with me. I decided to leave Atlus and focus on my dream of developing indie games."

