Teen missing from Camp Douglas area found safe

By Logan Reigstad
 10 days ago

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — A formerly missing Camp Douglas teenager who had last been seen Sunday morning has been found safe, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said 16-year-old Mariah Jean Ann Davis had last been at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 12/16 in Camp Douglas.

She has since been found safe and turned over to the county’s Department of Human Services.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

